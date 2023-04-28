or register
Car Throttle profile picture Car Throttle 12 hours ago
News

The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

These are the new parts that Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and co will use in Baku this weekend

Remind me later
Mercedes Benz - The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - News

Mercedes

Rear Wing Endplate - Subtle changes to wing tip and endplate surfaces with infill options to shed drag.

Front Corner - Increase duct exit area.

Rear Corner - Lower deflector endplate trim.

Rear Suspension - Lower wishbone outboard fairing reprofiled.

Red Bull

Mercedes Benz - The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - News

Sidepod Inlet - Revised aspect ratio inlet compared to previous version, wider span and reduced in height

Coke/Engine Cover - A consequential change for the sidepod inlet geometry, no requirement to change to the Louvre exit panels.

Floor Edge - Minor revisions to the edge and wing geometries to realise latest intent

Floor Fences - The outer fence has a revised top edge profile.

Rear Corner - A single winglet on the outboard face of the wrap-around has split into two elements

Ferrari

Mercedes Benz - The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - News

Rear Wing - Lower Downforce Top Rear Wing design

Alpine

Mercedes Benz - The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - News

Floor Body - Completely new floor with multiple detail changes since previous specification.

Front Suspension - Revised angle of incidence of the front top wishbone fairing.

Rear Suspension - Revised suspension leg fairings and rear brake drum flick.

Rear Wing - Revised top rear wing mainplane.

Front Wing - Trim to the front wing flap.

McLaren

Mercedes Benz - The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - News

Floor Body - New Floor geometry

Rear Wing - Lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly

Rear Wing - Rear Wing Flap Trims

Beam Wing - New upper Beamwing Element

Beam Wing - New upper and lower Beamwing Element

Beam Wing - New upper and lower Beamwing Element

Alfa Romeo

Rear Wing - A new configuration of the rear wing with a shorter chord

Beam Wing - A new configuration of the beam wing, moving from a stacked configuration to a biplane one.

Front Wing - New front wing flap profiles

Aston Martin

Rear Wing - The new rear wing has smaller upper elements compared to those used so far this season. There are two versions of flap to suit this wing.

Haas

Rear Wing - The rear wing prepared for the Baku circuit characteristics will generate less aerodynamic drag respect the wings used so far in 2023.

AlphaTauri

Front Wing - The new front wing flap reduces element chords and incidence to reduce overall front wing assembly downforce generated.

Coke/Engine Cover - The central bodywork exit has been altered to improve cooling performance.

Rear Wing - The new upper rear wing assembly reduces downforce generated by reducing the camber and incidence of the wing elements.

Beam Wing - The new biplane beam wing assembly reduces downforce and drag by reducing the chord and incidence of the second element.

Beam Wing - The new single element beam wing component generates less downforce and drag than the biplane assembly in the absence of the flap element.

Rear Corner - The new rear drake drum has an additional inlet inboard of the main drum fence to increase rear brake disc cooling. The drum vane cascade behind the inboard inlet has also been redesigned to increase the overall downforce generated by improving their relative positions on the drum face and increasing their number.

Williams

Beam Wing - We have a shorter chord RLW available for this event. This is the same basic geometry as the previous version but with a trim to the trailing edge

Nose - We have modified the shroud on the underside of the nosebox to alter the local curvature

More Mercedes Benz posts

0 comments

Recommended News Is The Jeep Wrangler Having A BMW Grille Crisis? Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Turns Out Ultra-Fast Windscreen Wipers Aren't The Solution For Autumn Downpours News Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit News BMW 7 Series Gets Its Own All-Electric Performance Model: BMW i7 M70 xDrive News Will Porsche Discover The Next Rimac? News Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns From Fire In His Garage News Green And Gold For Alfa Romeo's Centenary Of The Quadrifoglio News Mustang Day 2023 News Is This Immaculate BMW 1M Worth $200,000?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or