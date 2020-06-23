The Track-Only Lamborghini SCV12 Develops More Downforce Than A GT3 Car

Lamborghini has converted its Aventador to rear-wheel drive and put it on slicks for this wild circuit-only hypercar

Exceptionally rich track day fans are well catered for these days. From wild bespoke creations to F1-like single seaters and circuit-only supercars, there’s no shortage of ways to look either like a hero or a total chump on track. Ferrari and McLaren are responsible for a big chunk of the entries into the latter category, but now Lamborghini is having a crack with the SCV12. Effectively it’s a second go, with Sant’Agata Bolognese’s latest creation serving as a follow-up to the Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento, but we’d argue that the ante has been upped considerably here.

The starting point is the Aventador, but with the all-wheel drive system chucked in the bin. For good measure, this newly rear-wheel drive supercar has been given a lot more poke, with the 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 producing more power than ever before. 819bhp, to be exact. That’s transmitted to the Pirelli slick-shod magnesium wheels via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, which is a “structural element” of the new carbon fibre chassis. To ensure you don’t fling yourself into the kitty litter at the first tricky corner, the SCV12 gets an overhauled aero package that generates more downforce than managed by a GT3 car.

the SCV12 has also been gifted a gigantic carbon fibre rear wing, a new rear diffuser and a sizeable front splitter. The front bonnet features a double air intake, along with a ‘rib’ in the middle that sends air to the roof-mounted ram air scoop. This chucks more air into the intake manifold, helping gain some of that extra power. The exhaust helps, too - take a listen to the ridiculous noise the SCV12 makes, and you’ll soon realise the pipework isn’t what you’d call restrictive.