The Toyota GR Supra Has Been Recalled By BMW Again, This Time For A Fire Risk

As you’re no doubt bored of hearing by now, the GR Supra is more BMW than Toyota. It uses the Z4’s platform, engine and suspension, and its made on the same production line at Magna Steyr in Austria. And as we’ve seen before, that means when the Supra is recalled, it’s BMW that does the recalling. The latest instance of the Z4/Supra joint recall involves a bad weld between the fuel tank halves, which could fail over time. “The failed weld may allow fuel to leak, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition,” the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes in its recall notice).

It’s not a far-reaching one, with a total of just 49 units affected. 35 of those are GR Supras built from late April 2019 to mid-July 2020, with the remainder made up of Z4s made between 26 June 2019 and 9 July 2020. Three of the Supras are currently down as dealer inventory and are subject to a ‘stop sale’ order. Owners will be notified from January 2021, and instructed to go to - depending on what car they own - a Toyota or BMW dealer, where the fuel tank will be replaced free of charge. That’s less drastic than the first GR Supra recall, which involved whole cars being swapped due to bad seat belt welds.