The Sub-£50k BMW M850i Is Already A Thing

A steep initial depreciation curve means it's already possible to buy a V8 G15 8-series for less than half its new price

Our first drive in a BMW M850i a couple of years ago had us questioning the need for the then incoming M8. Sure enough, we weren’t particularly taken with the full-fat M version of the 8er when we tried it a few months later, and when we got together Gran Coupe versions of each, it was the M850i that came out on top. Read our BMW M8 Vs M850i Gran Coupe showdown The M850i is still a hard sell at its near-£100,000 list price, with a healthy spec usually pushing that figure to around £110k. However, as with a lot of big luxury performance cars, some stonking discounts were possible. And now, a little further down the line, you can pick one up for under £50,000 - around half the RRP.

This one on Autotrader](https://www.autotrader.co.uk/car-details/202105112465754) is just £48,950, although it has clocked over 50,000 (to whoever managed that with a V8 luxobarge in the space of two years, we salute you). So instead, we’re taking a closer look at this First Edition which costs £57,990. It’s worth the extra, as it’s done a mere 15,000 miles. Too much engine? There’s also this 840i on Buy a Car for a few grand less that’s done just 2000 miles. What it lacks in displacement it makes up for in fun - the six-cylinder petrol version is the only rear-wheel dirve 8er. Back to the M850i, you’re getting a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 523bhp. 0-62mph takes just 3.7 seconds, which is surely more than enough for all but the most bonkers speed freaks. You also get a more conventional exhaust manifold than the M8, making for a rumblier, traditional V8 soundtrack.

Although the M850i doesn’t get the same fancy switchable xDrive system as the M8, the all-wheel drive setup here has a healthy rear-bias to it. BMW’s decision to fit steel springs on all models and forego air suspension even as an option is a curious one, putting the car in a bit of a no-mans land. It’s a little too soft and heavy to be a proper sports car, but not comfortable enough to be a great GT. This becomes much more acceptable when you’re paying mid-level 4-series money on one, of course. For the same cash, you’re getting something bigger, far better looking and very well equipped.