The SSC Tuatara Aggressor Has 2200bhp For Ultimate Hypercar Bragging Rights

SSC has announced two new Tuatara derivatives - the aero-focused Striker and the track-only Aggressor

SSC seems to be taking a leaf out of Bugatti‘s book and offering multiple derivatives of the Tuatara. This week the American company has announced not one but two new versions of its latest hypercar dubbed the ‘Striker’ and ‘Aggressor’. Let’s take a look at the former first.

Inspired by ‘strike fighter’ multi-role military jets, the Striker, shown in these images, is all about adding snazzy aero gubbins. Downforce has shot up three-fold, SSC says, with around 500kg generated at 160mph.

The main piece of the puzzle is a fixed carbon fibre rear wing, which includes a vertical stabiliser. Below this is a smaller active spoiler, joined by a new rear diffuser. The sides of the car have been redesigned to include “directionally vaned” elements, while at the front, there’s a beefy splitter plus dive planes to the sides of the bumper.

The Nelson Racing Engines-developed 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 is unaltered, meaning you’re looking at 1726bhp (1750hp) if fueled with E85. Its top speed ability will be dented by the added drag from the aero changes, however. Thus far, the standard Tuatara has proven itself to be capable of 286mph via an impressive drive at the Kennedy Space Center. This was effectively a do-over of its mishandled run in Nevada last year from which a significantly higher top speed was initially claimed.

If for whatever reason 1726bhp isn’t quite enough for the average super-rich hypercar buyer, there’s always the Aggressor to consider. SSC isn’t giving any firm technical details just yet, other than saying the track-only variant will produce 2200 horsepower.

It’ll use the Striker as a starting point, but with many more customisation options. “Customers are given the freedom to nearly limitless performance, appearance, and experience options not possible in the street legal versions of the Tuatara,” SSC says. Inside, there’ll be a new carbon fibre dashboard, a beefy roll structure and five-point harnesses on seats customised to the buyer’s preferences.

While the Striker will be part of the main 100-unit Tuatara run, SSC intends to build 10 Aggressors on top of that number.

