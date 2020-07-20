The 'Slavia' Is A Skoda Hatchback Transformed Into A Roofless Speedster

Being a student at the Skoda Academy looks like ridiculous fun. Want some proof? Last year apprentice engineers created the Kodiaq-based ‘Mountiaq’, which has just been followed up by the Slavia.

Inspired by the Skoda 1100 OHC racer of the 1950s, the Slavia uses the Scala hatchback as a starting point. The roof has been ditched and replaced with two huge buttresses, and the rear doors have gone too.