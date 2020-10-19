The SCC Tuatara Has Hit 331mph On A Closed Road, Claiming The Production Top Speed Record

It’s time for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to step aside - there’s a new top dog in the speed wars. Becoming the second production car to join the 300mph club, the SSC Tuatara topped out at 331.15mph (532.9kmh) on a seven-mile stretch of closed road in Pahrump, Nevada, near Las Vegas.

To make the record official, the Tuatara’s driver - Brit Oliver Webb - completed a pair of runs in opposite directions. The first yielded 301.07mph, giving an average of 316.11mph (503.73kmh) when combined with the 331mph return leg. For comparison, the Chiron managed a top speed 304.77mph, but that was just in one direction.