The Roush Stage 3 Ford Mustang Comes With 775hp If You Want

The latest version of Roush's Stage 3 'Stang is here with more power and fancy quilted leather

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you want a very powerful Mustang, Ford has just the ticket - the GT500. There is an option B, though, and that involves giving Roush a call. Jack Roush’s Michigan-based business has been fiddling with Mustangs for over 25 years, and its supercharged ‘Stage 3’ pony - now revealed in 2021 form - has a very similar power output to the top-sped Shelby car. You’re looking at 740bhp and 670lb ft of torque, making for a 0-62mph time of just 3.6 seconds.

All Stage 3 Roush ‘Stangs now come with a Powertrain Cooling Package, plus vents in the wings and bonnet to help eject heat from the engine bay. Further down, there’s a Roush splitter and ‘wheel shrouds’ that tidy up the airflow underneath the car. So the chassis is up to the task of handling all that V8 anger, Roush has recalibrated Ford’s MagneRide adaptive dampers and fitted Continental’s ExtremeContact Sport all-season tyres. On the skid pan, it’s measured a face-contorting 1.07g lateral.

Roush has a bunch of different interior upgrade options, including the especially lovely Amaretto quilted leather seen here. Custom gauges, illuminated tread plates, billet aluminium paddle shifters and snazzy floor mats can be found on the extensive menu. Also optional is even more power. It’s now possible to spec a 775hp (764bhp) calibration for the car, making this Roush’s most powerful Stage 3 Mustang ever. If that doesn’t quite satisfy your appetite for spending more money, you could always go for the active carbon fibre rear spoiler.