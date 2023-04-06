The prized asset in Lewis Hamilton’s personal car collection
The F1 superstar owns a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, worth an estimated £4m
Lewis Hamilton has a personal car collection worth an estimated £13m - but there’s one prized asset which he loves above all else.
The Formula One driver has a £4m-worth 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra.
When he bought the car 11 years ago, he called Carroll Shelby for a direct recommendation. Carroll, an ex-racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, designed the Cobra 427 in 1966.
How does Hamilton keep this ultra-rare car in prime condition?
Well, he’s bought a second, exact replica which he takes on road trips with his dog Roscoe!
Hamilton was seen cruising in the Cobra 427 in the week prior to the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Carroll Shelby died 11 years ago and the value of the Cobra 427 has reportedly quadrupled since.
Lewis Hamilton’s personal vehicle collection also includes:
- A purple Pagani Zonda worth £1.6m, custom-built for Hamilton
- Always interesting to see Hamilton in a red Ferrari LaFerrari, worth £1m
- There are only 275 Mercedes-AMG Project One cars made, worth £2m each, and obviously Hamilton owns one!
- The £230k-worth Mercedes-AMG SLS Black is his day-to-day runaround…
- A McLaren P1, worth £2m, keeps him in touch with his former F1 team
- A 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which can cost around £750k
- An electric Mercedes-Maybach 6
- A Mercedes Maybach S600, worth £800k
- A Honda CRF450RX Motocross bike
- An electric Maverick X3 dune buggy
- He bought his Sunseeker 90 yacht in 2009 for $4m
