or register
Car Throttle profile picture Car Throttle 3 hours ago
News

The prized asset in Lewis Hamilton’s personal car collection

The F1 superstar owns a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, worth an estimated £4m

Remind me later
The prized asset in Lewis Hamilton’s personal car collection - News

Lewis Hamilton has a personal car collection worth an estimated £13m - but there’s one prized asset which he loves above all else.

The Formula One driver has a £4m-worth 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra.

When he bought the car 11 years ago, he called Carroll Shelby for a direct recommendation. Carroll, an ex-racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, designed the Cobra 427 in 1966.

How does Hamilton keep this ultra-rare car in prime condition?

Well, he’s bought a second, exact replica which he takes on road trips with his dog Roscoe!

Hamilton was seen cruising in the Cobra 427 in the week prior to the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Carroll Shelby died 11 years ago and the value of the Cobra 427 has reportedly quadrupled since.

Lewis Hamilton’s personal vehicle collection also includes:

  • A purple Pagani Zonda worth £1.6m, custom-built for Hamilton
  • Always interesting to see Hamilton in a red Ferrari LaFerrari, worth £1m
  • There are only 275 Mercedes-AMG Project One cars made, worth £2m each, and obviously Hamilton owns one!
  • The £230k-worth Mercedes-AMG SLS Black is his day-to-day runaround…
  • A McLaren P1, worth £2m, keeps him in touch with his former F1 team
  • A 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which can cost around £750k
  • An electric Mercedes-Maybach 6
  • A Mercedes Maybach S600, worth £800k
  • A Honda CRF450RX Motocross bike
  • An electric Maverick X3 dune buggy
  • He bought his Sunseeker 90 yacht in 2009 for $4m
The prized asset in Lewis Hamilton’s personal car collection - News

0 comments

Recommended News Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists To Match Its V12, V10 And Turbo V8 Engines Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch Lexus's Weird EV Manual 'Gearbox' In Action News The Wörthersee GTI Treffen Is Moving To VW HQ In Wolfsburg News Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance Models Get Power Hike And Weight Loss News The 830cc Mazda MX-30 R-EV Is The Brand’s First Rotary Since The RX-8 News New Upgrade Can Make Your Ford Mustang Mach E Sound Like A V8 Camaro News Can You Improve A Car’s Aerodynamics By Making It Vibrate? News ‘KN Car’ Googled By 30k Users A Month Following Kia’s Logo Rebrand News Mini’s ‘Manual Driving School’ Will Teach Americans How To Stick Shift

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or