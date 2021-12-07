The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Is So Gorgeous We're Sad It's Not Real

Porsche has created a truly magnificent vehicle for tomorrow, although it only exists virtually in Gran Turismo 7

With the impending release of the seventh mainstream edition of the Gran Turismo saga, the critically-acclaimed series continues its recent trend of partnering up with its in-game manufacturers to create some spectacular ‘Vision prototype racers. The most recent unveiling sees a rewarding collaboration since 2017 with Porsche finally bearing fruit, as we’re introduced to the very lovely Porsche Vision Granturismo (VGT). Porsche’s maiden contribution to the series comes with some eye-watering statistics. With a 0-62mph acceleration time of a mere 2.1 seconds and a 0-200km/h of just 5.4 seconds, its all-wheel drive voltaic leviathan can even travel a theoretical distance of 310 miles between charges.

Michael Mauer, the Vice President of Style Porsche, had this to say of the new creation: “A vehicle designed purely for the virtual world opens up exciting possibilities for us that are otherwise heavily regimented in a regular design process for a series production car.’’ He continues: ‘’Projects such as the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo are particularly valuable for us in the creative process. Further developing our clearly defined Porsche Design DNA and exchanging with designers from other industries is an important part of our work.”

While this particular car will be for virtual reality alone, it’s given Porsche an opportunity to experiment with some of their future technology, allowing them to predetermine the quality and usability of some of their next-gen advancements. Not to mention, it certainly has some of the archetypal stylistic components that you’d find in the brand that gave us the legendary 917. Headlining these design language traits are the characteristically prominent arches, the low-sprung bonnet, and a height-to-width ratio that exemplifies the Porsche racers of old, like the all-conquering 962. Further design traits include the purist front-end who’s carefully chiselled link with the integrated air intakes are reminiscent of the Taycan, in addition to the thin taillight strip which certainly gives the rear some 918 Spyder vibes.

This distinctive touch carries on in the cabin, where you’ll find a curved holographic display screen and an incredibly low “endurance” seating position. “The appeal of a Porsche comes from its purist design,” says Kazunori Yamauchi, the President of Polyphony Digital and the creator of the Granturismo series. “And in terms of engineering expertise, both we and Porsche follow the same perfectionist philosophy. We share the same passion for racing and are looking to the future of the car.”