The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Now Even Faster And Easier To Charge

You know how everyone is always moaning that the range-topping Taycan isn’t quick enough? Porsche has introduced a range of updates and made its first EV quicker, but you’ll have to pay a bit more for some of it

The Porsche Taycan is almost unrivalled in its mini-class, so you’d forgive Porsche for resting on its laurels. We certainly didn’t think the mightiest Taycan needed speeding up. But Porsche has revealed a range of updates to make its halo EV just that bit better, including making it faster, easier to charge and introducing features on demand. There’s no change to the 0-62mph time, but it’s a little faster when you keep your foot down. Zero-to-124mph now takes just 9.6 seconds (two tenths less than the current time), while quarter miles are also a whisker quicker at 10.7 seconds. All this while emitting little more than a faint whine.

When you’ve zapped all the charge from the battery you’ll notice a few improvements to the charging process, too. A new Plug & Charge feature aims to do away with all the different apps, cards and logins; the idea is that you simply plug it in, at which point charging and payment happens automatically. Brilliant - if it works. You can now opt to charge the battery at a slower pace to extend the life of the battery and reduce long-term power loss. Porsche says it’s useful for drivers who want to take a longer break, but we’re wondering if it defeats the point of a fast-charger somewhat. Time and usage stats will tell. Meanwhile, a 22kW on-board charger is now an option - double the charging capacity of the current one.

Porsche, like BMW, is introducing a range of features that are included in the car, but need to be subscribed to. Initially, it covers extra driver assistance features, like active lane-keeping assist and the InnoDrive system that adapts the speed based on the road ahead. You can pay €19.50 (around £18) a month for each of these systems, or pay €808.10 (around £750) upfront. Porsche’s Intelligent Range Manager function costs €10.72 (£9.70) a month or roughly £360 in one go. Hopefully Porsche won’t start charging for basic things like heated seats or Apple CarPlay (cough cough, BMW).