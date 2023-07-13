The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Manthey Racing Kit Is For Nurburgring Laptime Glory

Porsche majority-owned Manthey Racing has made a kit for the GT4 RS, which slices six seconds off its Nurburgring lap time

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If, for some reason, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS isn’t quite extreme enough for you, Manthey Racing has an answer. The motorsport outfit has released a new kit which makes it possible for the mightiest 718 to hammer around the Nurburgring in 7:03.121 minutes, an improvement of about six seconds. In lap time terms, that’s huge. And to get there, the Manthey GT4 RS has a big focus on improving the aero side of the equation. A lot of the changes you can’t see - there’s a completely new carbon fibre underbody feeding air to diffusers at the rear of the car.

Back there, you’ll also find a fresh rear wing that’s 85mm wider than the already sizeable stock part, sporting bigger endplates and featuring four levels of adjustability. Elsewhere, there are carbon fibre-reinforced plastic aero discs for the rear wheels and Gurney flaps for the front wheel arches. The results are dramatic, with downforces levels at 124mph near enough doubling, growing from 89kg to 169kg. To go with the aero stuff, the MR’d GT4 RS gets a new set of inverted dampers. They’re comprehensively adjustable, with four different positions for the springs, and various settings for compression and rebound that can be accessed without fancy tools. All told, the spring rates are up by 20 per cent. On the braking front, there are steel brake lines for more consistent performance and new race-spec pads.

The engine has been left alone, but with 493bhp on tap and a soundtrack to die for - helped by the top of the airbox poking into the cabin - it didn’t really need any tweaks. There are a few optional extras, including fancy illuminated Manthey Racing door sills, and a carbon fibre extension for the new rear wing.