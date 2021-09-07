The Ora Cat Is An Electric Hatchback With A Porsche 911-Like Face
Great Wall's EV brand Ora has revealed the European market version of the 'Good Cat', which you'll be able to order in the UK by the end of the year
Ever wondered how it might look if Porsche for some reason made a 911 hatchback? It might turn out a little like this. You’re looking at the ORA Cat, a car currently displayed at the Munich Motor Show. It isn’t strictly new, though - it’s the European market version of the ‘Good Cat’.
Ora, the electric-only brand of Chinese company Great Wall Motors, seems quite happy to take some heavy influence from existing designs. The Black Cat looks like a budget Honda E, while the White Cat bears some resemblance to the Kia Soul. The Punk Cat (you’re sensing a theme with these names, aren’t you?) looked so much like the Beetle that VW was said to be considering legal action, although that might be tricky since ORA’s patent applications for the car have since been approved.
Back to the Cat, under that 911-face-glued-to-a-generic-Euro-hatchback body lives a 63kWh battery. The pack powers a single electric motor for the front axle, providing 169bhp and a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds. On a full charge, the Cat is good for a range of around 250 miles.
It’s a similar size to a C-segment hatchback like the VW Golf, or more appropriately, the ID.3. It’ll be a damn sight more affordable than VW’s entry-level all-electric car, though - while the cheapest ID.3 is £32,300, it’s thought the Ora could start as low as £25,000.
It’s not like the Cat is basic on the gadget front, despite the low price. It gets a 4G infotainment system running from a 20.5-inch screen which incorporates a digital instrument cluster, face recognition and a whole load of driver assistance tech. It comes with five-millimetre wave radar, 12 ultrasonic radar sensors and a quartet of cameras. There’s also an automated reverse assistant.
As reported by our colleagues at Auto Express, a UK sales partner will be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of orders opening before the end of the year. The first cars should be in the hands of customers by the midpoint of 2022.
