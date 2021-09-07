The Ora Cat Is An Electric Hatchback With A Porsche 911-Like Face

Ever wondered how it might look if Porsche for some reason made a 911 hatchback? It might turn out a little like this. You’re looking at the ORA Cat, a car currently displayed at the Munich Motor Show. It isn’t strictly new, though - it’s the European market version of the ‘Good Cat’.

Ora, the electric-only brand of Chinese company Great Wall Motors, seems quite happy to take some heavy influence from existing designs. The Black Cat looks like a budget Honda E, while the White Cat bears some resemblance to the Kia Soul. The Punk Cat (you’re sensing a theme with these names, aren’t you?) looked so much like the Beetle that VW was said to be considering legal action, although that might be tricky since ORA’s patent applications for the car have since been approved.