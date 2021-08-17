The Nissan Note Aura Nismo Is Here With 133bhp And Red Bits

In Japan, there’s a big market for things that look fast without the performance to back up the visual aggression. That’s why, for instance, Mugen recently gave the Honda HR-V an angry makeover, despite the crossover making a modest 129bhp.

Now, there’s this - the Nissan Note Aura Nismo. Although it looks like it might make over 200bhp, it develops - drumroll please - 133bhp and 220lb ft of torque. The series hybrid powertrain is unchanged from the standard Aura (a posh version of the Note), so you still get a single electric motor combined with a small battery and a 1.2-litre inline-three petrol engine.