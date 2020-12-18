or register
The Nissan GT-R (X) 2050 Is A 'Wearable Machine' For The Future

A Nissan Design America intern has created an unusual, futuristic concept that's 'worn' by the driver

In the future, some cars might not have anything as mundane as a driver’s seat. At least, that’s the vision of Jaebum “JB” Choi, an intern at Nissan Design America, who’s come up with this unusual concept.

The idea is the driver lies prone with their limbs splayed in an X-shape, essentially wearing this ‘GT-R (X) 2050’ as you would an item of clothing. There’s no steering wheel or pedals, with Choi envisioning the driver wearing a ‘docking suit’ and a special helmet that reads your brain waves. It’s intended for “a future autonomous era when machines can embody a driver’s emotion through a physical connection,” Nissan says.

The wheels and tyres in each corner are one piece, with the inner ‘wheel’ section measuring 15 inches in diameter, and the ‘tyre’ part coming in at 21 inches. They’re designed to allow the car to turn 360 degrees, and are fed by an unspecified electric powertrain.

For this “exo-skeleton,” Choi took styling inspiration from the current R35 GT-R, giving it ‘V-motion’ touches, the trademark round taillights, and red accents like those seen on the GT-R Nismo. The whole thing is about 10 feet long and two feet high, about two thirds the length and less than half the height of an R35.

It’d be impossible to build a functioning concept for something like this, although Nissan Design America has given Choi’s project a tangible element by producing a 1:1 model.

