The Nissan GT-R (X) 2050 Is A 'Wearable Machine' For The Future

In the future, some cars might not have anything as mundane as a driver’s seat. At least, that’s the vision of Jaebum “JB” Choi, an intern at Nissan Design America, who’s come up with this unusual concept.

The idea is the driver lies prone with their limbs splayed in an X-shape, essentially wearing this ‘GT-R (X) 2050’ as you would an item of clothing. There’s no steering wheel or pedals, with Choi envisioning the driver wearing a ‘docking suit’ and a special helmet that reads your brain waves. It’s intended for “a future autonomous era when machines can embody a driver’s emotion through a physical connection,” Nissan says.