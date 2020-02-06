The Next BMW 4-Series' Big-Grilled Front End Appears In New Photo

If you were still clinging on to hope that the BMW Concept 4‘s giant grille might be toned down a bit when the car goes into production as the second-gen 4-series, we’re going to have to disappoint you.

Following on from a leak and spy shots of the new 4-series, we have another piece of evidence that as good as confirms the car’s use of the concept’s controversial front end with only minor changes. The above image from Cochespias shows what appears to be a partially covered 4-series, with its big ‘teeth’ on display. Several key details deviate from the concept - including larger headlights - so we can fairly be sure this is the car which will be heading to showrooms.