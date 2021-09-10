The New Subaru WRX Is A Glorious Piece Of Rally-Inspired Forbidden Fruit

Americans: your new 271bhp rally yob is here. We’ll just sit in the corner and feel sad it’s not coming to the UK

We’re happy for you, America. Really, really happy. We’re fine, honest. Don’t ask again. We’re just glad that a new Subaru WRX exists, in all honesty, even though it’ll never officially come to the UK. The new WRX is just as aggressively styled as you’d expect, with a big ol’ bonnet scoop ready to suck in all the air it can. It gets chonky wheel arches to complement its four-wheel drive, and four exhaust pipes at the back. No bloody great wing, but we’d expect an STI version - if one’s coming - to get a much more appropriate picnic table on the bootlid.

There’s a small ducktail spoiler, and air outlets behind the wheels to improve air flow and stability. Subaru also says the engine undertray has a specific texture to make it more aerodynamic and increase downforce at the front. Like the BRZ, the new not-an-Impreza has a burblicious 2.4-litre boxer engine, but with a turbo added on for good measure. The resulting 271bhp is perhaps less than we were expecting, but peak torque (258lb ft) now comes in at just 2000rpm. Couple that with 4WD and it should go like poop off a shovel. It even comes with the choice of a six-speed manual.

The WRX switches to Subaru’s Global Platform. It’s an architecture that also underpins the Outback and Forester, so it wouldn’t be impossible to bring the WRX to our shores. The new platform is nearly a third more rigid than the last one, while the suspension has been reworked too. We’re told it’ll be the most dynamic WRX ever. Also new is a tree-topping GT trim level, with electronically controlled dampers, adaptive cruise control and Recaro seats. The interior is more premium in this new WRX, and features the company’s latest 11.6-inch Starlink touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Red stitching and carbon-effect trim make it schporty.