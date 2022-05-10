The New Range Rover Sport Has Arrived With A 523bhp V8 Engine

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The latest iteration of the iconic Range Rover Sport is here, and owners will have the opportunity to spec a 4.4-litre V8 engine from the factory. In top-spec V8 guise, the 4.4-litre unit will produce 523bhp and propel the new Range Rover Sport from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds. For those looking for ultimate performance, an SVR-badged Range Rover Sport is expected in the near future, while a fully battery-powered model is also set to arrive in 2024.

Until then, electrified options include a range of six-cylinder engines with either plug-in hybrid technology or 48 volt mild-hybrid systems, which offer up to 504bhp - just 19bhp less than the V8 - and a maximum of 70 miles of pure electric driving. The new Range Rover Sport adopts Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA-Flex platform, which, according to JLR’s Vehicle Programmes Director Nick Collins, makes the new SUV “Very stiff – it makes the car more sporty and more connected. We’ve aimed for a consistent ride – you’ll know about the road surface, but you won’t be troubled by it.”

The new Sport has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing model, while the driver sits 20mm lower in the cabin. 20-inch alloy wheels feature as standard, though up to 23-inch wheels can be fitted if one delves into the options list. The car’s new rear features a prominent visor-like strip sandwiched between the updated LED rear lights. Other styling tweaks include flush-fitting door handles, slim LED headlights, a downwards sloping roofline and a larger rear spoiler. See also: Land Rover Defender Advert Banned Over A Whole Lot Of Nothing Land Rover’s Dynamic Air Suspension system includes twin air chambers designed to reduce pitch and roll, while the optional Stormer pack consists of an electronic differential with torque vectoring and four-wheel steering, reducing the vehicle’s turning circle by two metres.