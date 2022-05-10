The New Range Rover Sport Has Arrived With A 523bhp V8 Engine
The latest Range Rover Sport will be offered with a potent V8 petrol engine, combined with typical Range Rover luxury
The latest iteration of the iconic Range Rover Sport is here, and owners will have the opportunity to spec a 4.4-litre V8 engine from the factory.
In top-spec V8 guise, the 4.4-litre unit will produce 523bhp and propel the new Range Rover Sport from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds. For those looking for ultimate performance, an SVR-badged Range Rover Sport is expected in the near future, while a fully battery-powered model is also set to arrive in 2024.
Until then, electrified options include a range of six-cylinder engines with either plug-in hybrid technology or 48 volt mild-hybrid systems, which offer up to 504bhp - just 19bhp less than the V8 - and a maximum of 70 miles of pure electric driving.
The new Range Rover Sport adopts Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA-Flex platform, which, according to JLR’s Vehicle Programmes Director Nick Collins, makes the new SUV “Very stiff – it makes the car more sporty and more connected. We’ve aimed for a consistent ride – you’ll know about the road surface, but you won’t be troubled by it.”
The new Sport has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing model, while the driver sits 20mm lower in the cabin. 20-inch alloy wheels feature as standard, though up to 23-inch wheels can be fitted if one delves into the options list. The car’s new rear features a prominent visor-like strip sandwiched between the updated LED rear lights. Other styling tweaks include flush-fitting door handles, slim LED headlights, a downwards sloping roofline and a larger rear spoiler.
Land Rover’s Dynamic Air Suspension system includes twin air chambers designed to reduce pitch and roll, while the optional Stormer pack consists of an electronic differential with torque vectoring and four-wheel steering, reducing the vehicle’s turning circle by two metres.
Inside, the new Sport is closer than ever to the luxurious flagship Range Rover. Leather features heavily throughout the interior, though a more sustainable offering of Land Rover’s PU Ultrafabrics will be optional for the seats. A sleek 13.1-inch infotainment screen with Amazon Alexa dominates the dashboard, while a 13.7-inch digital display sits behind the steering wheel.
The Range Rover Sport will be first available in SE and Autobiography trim levels, with Dynamic options on top. A First Edition model will be available during the first year featuring all the bells and whistles. Prices for the new Range Rover Sport will start from £79,125, which is a slight increase over the outgoing Sport and around £20,000 cheaper than the full-blown Range Rover.
