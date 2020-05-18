The New Ford Ranger Thunder Has A Raptor Engine

We were big fans of the brilliantly silly Ford Ranger Raptor when we first tried it in Morocco last year, so any part of it being used on a ‘lesser’ version of the Blue Oval’s global pick-up sounds like good news on paper. The only thing is, the Raptor component Ford has put into the third-generation Ranger Thunder is one of the few things we weren’t so keen on - the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine.

It felt lethargic in the Raptor, but hopefully, it should feel peppier in the Thunder, given that it’ll have about 250kg less bulk to cart around. Also, there’ll be a lot less in the way of rotational mass since it doesn’t use hilarious 33-inch off-road tyres like the Raptor does.