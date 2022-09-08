The New Ford Mustang Won’t Be Available As Hybrid Or With AWD

Ahead of the launch of the next generation Ford Mustang on 14 September, Ford has announced it will not come as a hybrid or all-wheel-drive model. It comes as somewhat of a surprise, given its rival the next Dodge Challenger is going fully electric, with the final ICE models to release next year, and the Chevrolet Camaro expected to do the same by 2024.

Rumours of an electrified version of the pony car date back to 2017, when CEO Mark Fields said there would be a hybrid version of the sixth generation ‘Stang by 2020. This obviously never materialised, but plans to build the hybrid Mustang in Ford’s Flat Rock, Michigan factory were announced in 2019. Nothing came of this either, and then in September 2021 executives reportedly told dealers there was a hybrid trim on the way for the seventh-generation car, due to hit the market by 2025. Now, finally, it’s been confirmed that the hybrid version of the new upcoming Ford Mustang is dead in the water.