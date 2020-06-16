The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Here, And It's Littered With GT350/GT500 Bits

Ford has revealed the most focused version of the 5.0-litre Mustang, which liberally borrows parts from its Shelby big brothers

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back after 17 years away, and it’s one hell of a return. It may share a V8 with the ‘lesser’ Mustang GT, but beyond that, the similarities pretty much end. Why? Because Ford has lobbed a whole war chest of parts from the Mach 1’s GT350, GT350R and GT500 big bros. Like the Bullitt Mustang, the Mach 1 gets the GT350‘s intake manifold, helping raise the power to 473bhp. The oil cooler and oil filter adapter round-off the under-bonnet GT350 parts but look elsewhere, and you’ll find yet more swag stolen from the entry-level Shelby.

The front end is mostly bespoke to the Mach 1, although the lower front vents are similar to those found on a GT350. Opt for the handling package, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres - like the ones on the GT350R - are added into the mix, along with adjustable strut top mounts, a meatier splitter, and something from the mightest Mustang - the GT500. The GT500’s standard spoiler is the most obvious addition of the pack, but even if you don’t spec it, there are plenty of goodies lent by the 750bhp monster. These include the rear tyre spats, the rear diffuser, the rear axle cooling system, a pair of heat exchangers and the front subframe.

Despite all the borrowing, the Mach 1 does plenty to carve out its own identity. There are 19-inch five-spoke ‘Tarnished Dark’ wheels designed to echo the old Magnum 500 wheels (with wider wheels in a different design on Handling Package cars), black side and bonnet stripes with reflective accents (in either red, white or orange), and the Mach 1 exclusive Fighter Jet Gray exterior finish. Inside, it’s a lot less focused that the Shelby cars, with big, comfy-looking leather seats featuring in the front of the cabin. There’s also a special Mach 1 plaque with a model number, new sill tread plates, and a cueball shifter like the one seen in the Bullitt ‘Stang.