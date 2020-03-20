or register
Tuning

The New Ford Focus ST Can Be Boosted To 324bhp Using An App

Mountune's new 'm330' tuning option for the Focus ST gives 49bhp and 70lb ft power and torque increases

Just as thunder follows lightning, whenever there’s a new fast Ford, a tuning pack from Mountune will come along soon after. And so it goes with the new Focus ST - for anyone not content with its 275bhp stock output, the Essex-based tuner has a solution dubbed ‘m330’.

The only physical modification is a freer-flowing panel air filter. Once that’s in, there’s a ‘SmartFlash’ OBD adapter, which you connect to your phone and control via a special app.

This gives three modes to play with: stock, anti-theft, and performance. Set to the latter, power increases by 49bhp to 324bhp, while the torque swells to 380lb ft - an increase of 70lb ft. Healthy gains for the £599 outlay, especially as Mountune will also throw a badge in with the deal, along with a natty case for the OBD device.

0-62mph drops from 5.7 to 5.2 seconds in performance mode, but it’s worth pointing out that the extra go isn’t the only benefit. You also have the fun of no-lift shifts to enjoy, and an exhaust that’s ruder on the overrun.

The standard Ford Focus ST left us a little cold when we drove it last year, so we’re keen to see if the m330 delivers the goods.

Until we have our go, though, we’re wondering what you would rather go for: a Focus ST m330, or a used Focus RS? Let us know in the comments.

