The New BMW M4 Looks Like A Handful During The Infamous Moose Test

Although the mention of the dreaded moose or elk test will conjure up images of SUVs leaning over on their door handles, the manoeuvre isn’t always a walk in the park for ground-hugging sports cars either. A few months back we saw a Toyota GR Supra only just scrape a pass when tested by Km77.com, and the Spanish publication’s testing of the new G82 BMW M4 Competition revealed on-the-limit struggles too.

See also: The Toyota Rav4 PHEV Is The Latest Dramatic Moose Test Failure

Many rear-wheel road cars are set up to give a little understeer first before any oversteer happens, but not so in the M4. It quickly pushes into oversteer with barely a hint of understeer, despite the electronic stability controls being left on. It’s quick to react to inputs, the tester noted, but this wasn’t enough to avoid the wayward rear end clipping two cones on the first gate and one on the exit gate.