The N/A Aston Martin V12 Vantage Zagato 'Twins' Can't Be Bought Separately

R-Reforged will be producing brand new V12 Vantage Zagato coupe and roadsters under license, but you have to buy them as a £1.75-million pair

As brand new naturally-aspirated V12s dry up, one company has a neat solution: remake old stuff that’s long since gone out of production. Swiss firm R-Reforged, having already revealed the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Callum, will produce 38 V12 Vantage Zagato Heritage cars under license from Gaydon. 19 coupes, and 19 roadsters. But, there’s a catch, hinted at by R-Reforged’s use of the word ‘Twins’ - you have to buy a coupe and a roadster together as a pair. This unusual setup hasn’t put buyers off, it seems, as most of the 19 sets of siblings have already sold.

The method of propulsion is the same as the original cars - a 5.9-litre V12 unsullied by forced induction. It’s had a few tweaks, though, with the 600bhp output representing an 80bhp boost over the original. The carbon fibre bodies of the Zagatos closely resemble those of their ancestors, although there are a few tweaks. These include centre-locking wheels from APP Tech and an active rear spoiler.

Buyers will be able to tailor “every element” of the cars, meeting with designers at Aston’s St. Gallen, Switzerland dealership to nail down the spec. They will also be able to take a behind-the-scenes look as their Zagato Twins are built at a new 2800 square metre factory in Warwick. The Zagato Heritage Vantages will be revealed publically this summer, ahead of production starting during Q4 of 2020.