The More Easygoing Ducati Streetfighter 'V2' Still Makes 850bhp Per Tonne

Ducati has expanded its Streetfighter range to incorporate a less powerful (but still extremely potent) V2 model, plus a new V4 SP

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 and VS are utterly bonkers motorcycles. Both make north of 200bhp and weigh under 200kg, offering up staggering straight-line performance you can’t possibly experience on the road for longer than a second or two without risking an appointment with the local court. Thankfully, Ducati is happy to reign in the lunacy of its V4 bikes, offering various ‘V2’-badged underlings with more road-exploitable performance. Already sold under this banner are V-twin versions of the Panigale and Multistrada, and now there’s a Streetfighter V2.

Unlike the Panigale and Multistrada, however, which replace recent models, there hasn’t been a twin-cylinder Streetfighter in years. There is once more, and it’s best thought of as a Panigale V2 sans fairings and clip-ons, the latter replaced with wide and high handlebars. That starting point does mean that this kinder, gentler Streetfighter still isn’t a bike for the faint-hearted. Its 955cc ‘Superquadro’ V-twin develops 151bhp and 10,750rpm, with peak torque of 75bhp felt from 9,000 onwards. Oh, and that engine is tasked with propelling a bike that weighs just 178kg (dry). This will not be a slow bike.

You get the full suite of gadgets lifted straight from the Panigale V2, including a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit), cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and much more besides. The Streetfighter gets a slightly longer swingarm than its fared cousin, along with 43mm Showa BPF front forks and a Sachs shock at the back. In terms of styling, it’s much like the V4, including a V-shaped daytime running light Ducati says is “inspired by the famous grin of the Joker”. Yes, really. It’s a cleaner-looking bike, though, thanks to the omission of the V4’s downforce-generating side blades.