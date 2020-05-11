The MG Cyberster Concept Is Like A Reborn, Less Dorky TF

The SAIC-owned MG brand has released images of a wild new concept and told us precious little about it

Technically unrelated to the brand of the same name founded in the 1920s, modern-day MG makes cars that are fine. They’re far from brilliant, but not awful either, and just about cheap enough to justify their mediocrity. You get the feeling the company - a subsidiary of Chinese car giant SIAC - has ambitions far beyond that, however. Just looks this wild electric concept car.

We’ll let its unfortunate name - ‘Cyberster’ - slide, as it looks smashing. It’s like a futuristic Jaguar F-Type and doesn’t share anything aesthetically with its effective predecessor, the fun but dweeby TF roadster. Reports in Chinese media suggest it ticks all the usual modern-day concept boxes, with 5G connectivity, Level 3 autonomy and a ‘smart’ cockpit included. But beyond that, we know nothing - there’s very little information out there about this thing.