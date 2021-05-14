The MG 6 XPower Is Like A New ZS180, But Angrier

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

In the last years of MG Rover‘s existence, the beleaguered car company did the unthinkable. It took the 25, 45 and 75, all cars with a reputation for a slightly more mature customer base, and succeeded in making them sporty and desirable. Aside from the rare and rear-wheel drive converted ZT260, arguably the pick of the bunch was the ZS180 saloon, particularly when fitted with the giant, Subaru WRX STI-like rear wing. These days, the reborn MG brand, which is relation to the old company only in name, seems more concerned with budget-orientated transportation. But how’s this for an exception - the MG 6 XPower, which we’re thinking of as a ZS180 spiritual successor.

As is often the case with news from the brand, part of Chinese auto giant SAIC, details are hilariously sketchy. A handful of low-resolution images seem to have been posted originally on MG’s Weibo page (which we can’t access in the UK) and picked up by local outlets including Auto.123 and Sohu.com. We’ve asked MG’s UK press team if any further light can be shed, but for now, it’s merely a case of examining the images. These show some muscular wheel arch flares, a big front splitter, an angry rear diffuser a huge rear wing that’s even bigger than the one on the old ZS. Oh, and made from carbon fibre, by the looks of it.

Inside, there’s a generous serving of an Alcantara-like material, sportier graphics for the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster, and an automatic gearbox selector. No manual here, folks. As for what feeds that transmission, we’ve no idea.