The Mercedes 'Hyperscreen' Is A 1.4-Meter Wide Monster Of A Display

Mercedes has revealed the giant 'Hyperscreen' which will be available in the upcoming EQS EV

This is the ‘Hyperscreen’, and it certainly lives up to its name. The new display from Mercedes, created for the EQS, groups together a series of screens in one curved, 141cm-wide ‘screen band’. In total, occupants will have a 2432 square-centimetre area to view. This absolute unit of a display will dominate the car’s dashboard, stretching from one side of the cabin to the other and incorporating the instrument cluster, the central infotainment unit and a passenger screen. Neat, lit air vents are integrated into the far ends.

Mercedes is referring to its creation as “a big in-car cinema”. The glass part of it is moulded at 650 degrees, which give “a distortion-free view of the display unit across the entire width of the vehicle”, the company says. Two special coatings help reduce reflections while making cleaning your smudgy fingerprints easier. The infotainment and passenger-side portions feature OLED tech and 12 hidden actuators to provide a haptic feedback surface. Everything the driver needs is on the screen as standard, with no distracting menus to faff around with - Merc calls this “zero layer”.

A light sensor dims or brightens the display as necessary (handy if you don’t want your retinas burned by a 1.4-metre display when it gets dark), and there’s a camera that recognises who’s in the car. It’ll remember the user’s past preferences and proactively suggest certain functions, so if for instance if they usually like a hot stone massage on the average Tuesday night in winter, it’ll issue a prompt to either be selected or ignored. Clever. If a little creepy.