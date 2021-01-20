The Mercedes EQA Is The GLA's Electric Cousin

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Tired of all the giant, enormously expensive electric SUVs being spewed out by premium car manufacturers? Mercedes (whose first EV was a giant, enormously expensive SUV, as it happens) has revealed something smaller and more attainable. It’s the EQA, and if you’re thinking it looks a lot like a GLA, there’s a good reason why: it is a GLA. Mercedes used its compact crossover as a starting point, giving it new front and rear end styling while swapping the engine, gearbox and fuel tank for a motor and a bunch of batteries.

There’s a single electric motor driving the front axle, powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack. That’s a decent-sized collection of cells, making for a relatively porky car - the EQA tips the scales at just over two tonnes. Extra bracing has been added to the platform to make sure it’s strong enough for the bulk. With 188bhp and 276lb ft of torque, the EQA 250 launch model doesn’t exactly have the required poke to overcome that weight figure. 0-62mph happens in a leisurely 8.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 99mph. Still, it’s refreshing to see an EV aimed at normal folk that isn’t needlessly quick.

Should you want to go a little faster, there is a 268bhp twin-motor, all-wheel drive derivative in the works. A long-range version will provide a range of over 310 miles, although the 250 fares well enough will its WLTP range 264 miles. The average consumption is 15.7kWh for every 100 kilometres travelled. With a maximum charge output of 100kW, it’s possible to juice the battery pack from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. To do the same with a domestic wall box it’s 5:45, making for an easy overnight charge.