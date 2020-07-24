The Manhart Mini 'GP3' Has 350bhp And Lots Of Gold Bits

The JCW GP is Mini‘s most extreme road car ever. It develops 302bhp, will do 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds (despite being front-wheel drive), has a widened track and is packing some serious aero.

You really don’t need any more potency in a small 2WD hot hatch, but if someone wants to have a crack at turning the wick up even further, we’re not going to complain. Enter stage left, Manhart.