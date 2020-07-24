or register
The Manhart Mini 'GP3' Has 350bhp And Lots Of Gold Bits

Manhart has worked its gold-heavy magic on the new Mini JCW GP to create the 'GP3 F350'

The JCW GP is Mini‘s most extreme road car ever. It develops 302bhp, will do 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds (despite being front-wheel drive), has a widened track and is packing some serious aero.

You really don’t need any more potency in a small 2WD hot hatch, but if someone wants to have a crack at turning the wick up even further, we’re not going to complain. Enter stage left, Manhart.

The German tuner has created the ‘GP3 F350’, which involves an ECU tweak from Dutch Mini specialist Beek Auto Racing. This boosts the ‘B48’ BMW four-pot to 345bhp (350hp), while the torque rises from 332 to 390lb ft. So long as you can get a clean enough launch, a sub-five-second 0-62mph it surely possible.

To go with the software changes, there’s an Airtec intercooler, a particulate filter delete pipe and a Manhart cat-back exhaust system with something called “four-stage flap control”.

The F350 has also been treated to a 20mm front/15mm rear drop on AST Suspension springs, Manhart Concave One wheel wrapped in 235/30/19 tyres, and a matt black wrap with the signature gold accents.

There’s more to come, too - Manhart says it’s working on “several other engine stage upgrades”. Downpipes, another full exhaust system and a carbon intake are all developed, along with a set of coilovers.

