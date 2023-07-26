The Little Car Company's Ferrari Testa Rossa J Gets Its Own AR Configurator

The Little Car Company has recreated the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa as a 75 percent scale electric model and it’s now got its very own configurator. You can design your dream Testa Rossa J and see it come to life in your living room. Once you’ve trawled through historic liveries, custom designs and solid colours, scanning a QR code with your phone pulls up an augmented reality view so you can see the Testa Rossa at home.

This might be the closest most of us will get to Testa Rossa J ownership as pricing for the base spec starts from around £100,000. For those looking for more power, there’s a race pack Pacco Gara version which offers 19bhp, adjustable dampers, big brakes, roll hoop and Sabelt racing harnesses. The standard spec is limited to a run of just 299 examples, the Pacco Gara option will be more scarce and a one-of-a-kind Le Mans replica has already proved incredibly sought after as it sold for $149,500 (£116,000) at auction in 2022.