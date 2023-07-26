The Little Car Company's Ferrari Testa Rossa J Gets Its Own AR Configurator
Picture the Testa Rossa J in your garage... Now you don't have to, the configurator does it for you
The Little Car Company has recreated the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa as a 75 percent scale electric model and it’s now got its very own configurator. You can design your dream Testa Rossa J and see it come to life in your living room. Once you’ve trawled through historic liveries, custom designs and solid colours, scanning a QR code with your phone pulls up an augmented reality view so you can see the Testa Rossa at home.
This might be the closest most of us will get to Testa Rossa J ownership as pricing for the base spec starts from around £100,000. For those looking for more power, there’s a race pack Pacco Gara version which offers 19bhp, adjustable dampers, big brakes, roll hoop and Sabelt racing harnesses. The standard spec is limited to a run of just 299 examples, the Pacco Gara option will be more scarce and a one-of-a-kind Le Mans replica has already proved incredibly sought after as it sold for $149,500 (£116,000) at auction in 2022.
The configurator allows you to personalise the mini Ferrari to add racing numbers and contrasting interior colours, while viewing the whole car in 3D from any angle. Inside, the driver can choose from four modes: Novice limits the vehicle to 15mph, Comfort allows up to 25mph, Sport and Race modes top out at 50mph with a slight difference in power to get you there.
Although it’s not road legal, the Testa Rossa J is an adorable recreation of an iconic Ferrari that’s fit for anything from a track toy to an extremely upmarket golf buggy. How would you configure the Testa Rossa J?
