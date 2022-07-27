The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar Is Coming Later This Year

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Youtube/Lamborghini

Back in 2019 Lamborghini revealed its bonkers Huracán Sterrato off-road concept supercar. It looked like an unbelievable fan-made render, but it seems Lamborghini actually planned to put it in production. Three years down the line and it’s nearly ready to go on sale. Rumours of a production version have been circulating for quite some time, with spy shots leaked earlier this year. Now, the rumours are confirmed, and Lamborghini’s latest teaser shows the Sterrato racing off-road. The video shows the Sterrato competing against a bike like some classic Top Gear challenge or fantasy showcase event from Forza Horizon, except it’s for real. There’s something so alluring about hearing that 631bhp V10 engine scream through the countryside with all four wheels kicking up dust from the dirt track. The concept car sat 47 millimetres higher off the ground than the Huracán Evo on which it was based, and the production version of the Sterrato appears to sit quite similarly to the one-off model. It has unique 20-inch alloy wheels and a wider track on the front and rear.

We’d imagine the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) four-wheel-drive system will be reworked for off-road use like in the concept model, and that the suspension will be tougher to withstand more unpredictable surfaces. In fact, the Huracán Sterrato production car doesn’t seem to differ too much to the concept much at all – it’s cool to see a manufacturer bringing some of its concept car’s wildest features to the market. The off-road supercar sports plastic wheel arch extensions that add to its aggressive, no-nonsense stance, plus roof bars which could be used to accommodate outdoor activity equipment or a lightbar. Surely that smidge of added practicality can justify buying the Sterrato over a Volvo SUV, no?

The Lambo’s also kitted out with a couple of extra lights up front and a roof scoop, which both look pretty awesome. The air intakes, rear louvres and bumpers have been slightly redesigned, too, and it appears as though the Sterrato features extra underbody protection. There’s no official announcement on pricing, as of yet, and the Huracán Sterrato could be the V10 supercar’s celebratory swansong, with Lamborghini set to replace it with a plug-in based powertrain.