The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is £40,000 (But Already Sold Out)
Honda has released UK pricing for its hardcore Type R Limited Edition, but it's moot at this stage - all have already sold
It should come as no surprise that the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is not cheap. Or more accurately, wasn’t cheap - while confirming that the car is priced at £39,995 on the road, Honda UK has also announced that the car is already sold out.
All 20 UK-bound examples of the car - out of a European allocation of 100 - went before customers knew how much it was going to set them back, and without them seeing it.
For their £40k, the customers are getting…less. Well, less weight, anyway - each Type R LE is 47kg lighter than the regular GT model thanks to forged 20-inch BBS alloy wheels, a reduction in soundproofing, and the ditching of the infotainment system plus the air conditioning. Unlike lightweight hot hatch specials such as the Renault Megane Trophy-R and VW Golf GTI Clubsport S, the rear seats have been left in.
Those lovely BB rims are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres, increasing grip and traction considerably. On the inside, there’s a new Alcantara-clad steering wheel and a teardrop gear knob.
Is all that worth the premium over the £33,870 Type R GT? We’ll let you guys argue that one out in the comments. We’ll hopefully be trying one later in the year to find out for ourselves.
