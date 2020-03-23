The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is £40,000 (But Already Sold Out)

It should come as no surprise that the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is not cheap. Or more accurately, wasn’t cheap - while confirming that the car is priced at £39,995 on the road, Honda UK has also announced that the car is already sold out.

All 20 UK-bound examples of the car - out of a European allocation of 100 - went before customers knew how much it was going to set them back, and without them seeing it.