The Grand Tour Returns In December With 'A Massive Hunt': Watch The Trailer Now

The first trailer for The Grand Tour's next feature-length special has been released, with an 18 December premiere date confirmed

When The Grand Tour ended its tent studio-based format, we knew Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May wouldn’t be appearing on our screens quite so frequently. We weren’t quite prepared for the wait to be this long, however - thanks to Covid-19 forcing the production team to postpone filming, TGT has been on something of an unplanned hiatus. Its return on 18 December 2020 has been confirmed though, via The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt, a new feature-length instalment which follows on from Seamen. Nope, the titles aren’t getting any more mature, but what did you expect?

The premiere date, which is exactly a month away at the time of writing, is just over a year on from Seamen’s. We’re assuming it won’t take so long for the next one to be released - James May recently told The Radio Times the team had completed filming an episode in Scotland. A Massive Hunt takes place much further afield, on the islands of Madagascar and Reunion. As the title implies, Clarkson, Hammond and May are tasked with following clues to track down some kind of treasure.