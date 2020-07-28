The Gordon Murray T.50's N/A V12 Sounds Incredible, And This Isn't Even Its Final Form

Gordon Murray Automotive has released dyno footage of its Cosworth-built V12 revving up to 8000rpm, 4100rpm lower than it's capable of

A few months ago, we watched a three-cylinder test mule for the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50’s V12 rev its little heart out on the bench. Now, GMA has released footage of the whole 3.9-litre, Cosworth-built engine on the dyno, and it sounds incredible. But here’s the brilliantly ridiculous thing - what you can see here is only two-thirds of its capability. The naturally-aspirated engine stops at 8000rpm, but eventually, it’ll be able to go all the way to 12,100rpm.

Orange rocker covers add extra power. Maybe.

You will need to rev it to get the most out of the thing, too - peak power of 654bhp arrives at 11,500rpm, while peak torque of 345lb ft is felt at 9000rpm. For comparison, the Aston Martin Valkyrie - which also uses a Cosworth-built N/A V12 screamer - develops its full power output of 1000bhp at 10,500rpm, and is capped at 11,100rpm. The T.50’s V12 will also be able to spin up to those heady five-figure RPM heights awfully quickly. It’s capable of 28,400 revs per second, compared to around 10,000 from the S70/2 BMW engine used by the T.50’s spiritual predecessor, the McLaren F1. Once you reach that lofty rev-limiter, changing gear will be done so will be done in the same manner as the F1 - with a manual shift. Huzzah.