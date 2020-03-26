or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 1
News

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed

Goodwood will no longer be holding its annual Festival of Speed in July, with a rescheduled date currently being looked into

Remind me later
The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed - News

Originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 12 July, we already knew the Goodwood Festival of Speed was in the firing line as the world tries to limit the spread of Covid-19. Sure enough, a postponement has been announced today.

A new date hasn’t yet been settled on, however. Organisers of the show, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, say they are “currently exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn”.

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed - News

Goodwood Estate owner The Duke of Richmond said:

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July.”

Postponing until Autumn, assuming large events are safely possible by then, brings with it a number of issues. Firstly, organisers will want the show to be well clear of the Goodwood Revival, although that event is also subject to change. Plans for the Revival “will continue to be reviewed, in the hope that the event will be able to go ahead as planned on September 11-13th,” Goodwood says.

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed - News

Plus, the motorsport calendar is looking very busy in autumn, with many events originally due to take place through spring and summer - including the 24 hours of Le Mans - postponed to new slots around September and October. This will make it more difficult to attract big-name drivers to FoS.

Hopefully, a suitable solution can be found. The Festival of Speed is a car event unlike any other, offering unparalleled access to some of the most famous cars ever built, being driven by the world’s best drivers. Fingers crossed we’ll still be peering over the trademark hay bales at some point in 2020.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Maserati Gran Turismo Zeda Is A Colourful Last Hurrah For An N/A Hero News The Porsche Taycan Turbo's Range Is Only 201 Miles According To The EPA News The Featherweight Apex AP-0 Is A 650bhp Electric Rocketship News The Red Bull F1 Racing Team Has Done A Pit-Stop In Zero-G News Here's Our Best Look Yet At The Mustang-Inspired Ford 'Mach E' Crossover News The Next Skoda Octavia vRS Will Be Available As Hybrid With Around 250bhp News This Is A Test Mule For The Hybrid McLaren 570S Successor News It Looks Like The Peugeot GTI Badge Is Dead

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or