The Goodwood Festival Of Speed Has Been Postponed

Goodwood will no longer be holding its annual Festival of Speed in July, with a rescheduled date currently being looked into

Originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 12 July, we already knew the Goodwood Festival of Speed was in the firing line as the world tries to limit the spread of Covid-19. Sure enough, a postponement has been announced today. A new date hasn’t yet been settled on, however. Organisers of the show, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, say they are “currently exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn”.

Goodwood Estate owner The Duke of Richmond said:

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July.”

Postponing until Autumn, assuming large events are safely possible by then, brings with it a number of issues. Firstly, organisers will want the show to be well clear of the Goodwood Revival, although that event is also subject to change. Plans for the Revival “will continue to be reviewed, in the hope that the event will be able to go ahead as planned on September 11-13th,” Goodwood says.