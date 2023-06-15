The Garage 56 NASCAR Was Our Hero Of Le Mans

The centenary Le Mans was always going to be one to remember. Every manufacturer was vying to have their moment in the spotlight at the iconic event but there was a dark horse there (and no we’re not talking about the new Mustang). Entered in garage 56, the Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR was in a class of its own, reserved for innovative cars. Even though it wasn’t competing for a podium spot, the team grafted hard to get the car ready for the race and they made it across the finish line in 39th place.

Finishing any endurance race like the 24 hours of Le Mans is a huge achievement but doing it in an American muscle car and bringing the world of NASCAR to Europe took it to a new level. The team’s goal was to complete the race, no matter what it took. The car did incredibly well until drivetrain issues later in the race meant the Camaro had to be nursed through to the finish.