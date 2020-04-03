or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 6 hours ago 4
News

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Making A Comeback

After a pretty dismal outing in 2003, the famous name first brought to production in 1968 is finally making a return to Ford’s lineup for 2021

Ford is almost certainly bringing the Mach 1 moniker back to production almost two decades after its last appearance on a Mustang. Documents posted on specialist forum Mustang6G seem to show plans for a Mustang Mach 1 alongside four- and eight-cylinder versions, plus a Shelby GT500.

If the information is accurate, and following existing rumours we think it is, it means we’re in for a higher-performance Mustang with styling cues potentially inspired by the 1969 model-year original. Whether it will sit above or below the GT500 isn’t clear yet, but based on historical deployment of the badge, we think it’ll slot between the GT and the GT500.

Image: Mustang6G/Ford
Image: Mustang6G/Ford

We’d also expect it to be more closely-related to the GT than to the GT500. It should use a tuned version of the 5.0-litre lump but we don’t have any idea of power figures yet. One theory is that the Mach 1 could collect sales from buyers of last year’s Bullitt and GT350 Mustangs, neither of which features on the document.

The Mach 1 package was first introduced in August 1968 for the 1969 model year. The car used a 5.8-litre V8 and three-speed automatic transmission, although a 7.0-litre V8 was optional. Expect the 2021 model to have the same number of cylinders but probably some more advanced drivetrain tech.

