The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Making A Comeback

Ford is almost certainly bringing the Mach 1 moniker back to production almost two decades after its last appearance on a Mustang. Documents posted on specialist forum Mustang6G seem to show plans for a Mustang Mach 1 alongside four- and eight-cylinder versions, plus a Shelby GT500.

If the information is accurate, and following existing rumours we think it is, it means we’re in for a higher-performance Mustang with styling cues potentially inspired by the 1969 model-year original. Whether it will sit above or below the GT500 isn’t clear yet, but based on historical deployment of the badge, we think it’ll slot between the GT and the GT500.