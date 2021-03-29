The Ford Mondeo Is About To Die - Let's Commiserate With This Early V6 Example

With news of the Mondeo's impending demise emerging this month, we thought we'd pick something topical out of the classifieds

Last week, we learned that Ford is to kill off the Mondeo. Production will end in 2022 as Ford seeks to refocus its efforts on - you guessed it - SUVs and electrification. There are rumours of the badge one day being resurrected for a crossover (a la Puma), but the Mondeo as we know it will soon be dead. Once a huge deal for Ford, the Mondeo chalked up over five million sales in Europe since its introduction in 1993. Demand has been on a downwards slope for years, though, with demand first hit by a big chunk of typical Mondeo customers looking further upmarket, and more recently by the rise of SUVs. Last year, Ford sold just 2400 Mondeos in the UK, a figure the Kuga crossover typically takes two and a half months to match.

If anything, it’s a surprise that the Mondeo has survived this long, and yet its demise is still a bitter pill to swallow. Happily, consolation can be sought via a few clicks in the direction of the classifieds. Rather than do the obvious and pick out something like an ST24, ST200 or ST220, we want to extol the virtues of this much more humble Ghia-X on eBay. It’s a facelifted first-generation car (confusingly referred to as a ‘Mk2’ by Ford geeks), and it must be said, the price of £3250 is a little eyebrow-raising considering you should be able to get a tidy ST200 for less. But we love that someone’s gone to the effort and expense of preserving a ‘lesser’ model. A noble and worthwhile pursuit, since this is one of only a handful of non-ST first-gen Mondeos we could find for sale.

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre, naturally-aspirated Duratec V6 providing around 170bhp as well as the opportunity to bore your mates about its Porsche origins. Oh, and for additional bragging rights, the cylinder head had development input from Cosworth. Considering the kind of car this is and the 22 years it’s lived on Earth, the Mondeo’s 117,142 mileage figure is reasonably low. Being a Ghia X it’s fitted with cruise control, a full leather interior with an electric driver’s seat, electric mirrors and much more besides. According to the advert, all of that works.