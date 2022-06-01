The Finished Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is Finally Here, With A Formula 1 Engine Like Hamilton’s
After five years of setbacks and challenges, Mercedes-AMG has finally finished the F1 engined road car
Once upon a time, long, long ago, Mercedes-AMG teased the idea of building a road car around Lewis Hamilton’s Championship-winning 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 Formula 1 engine. The project, dubbed the Mercedes-AMG One, has been through a lengthy five-year development process to reach this stage. However, following a series of delays, setbacks, challenges and even a global pandemic in the mix, AMG’s finest engineers, likely tired, frustrated and fed-up with looking at this forsaken machine, have finally emerged from their Stuttgart offices with the final, production-ready version of the Mercedes-AMG One. Hallelujah.
The 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 derived from Lewis Hamilton’s F1 engine is the beating heart of the Mercedes-AMG One, albeit with some modifications to make it road legal. To preserve the long term life of this incredible power unit, the team at AMG Engine Works in Brixworth has limited the engine’s revs to 11,000rpm, though we can’t imagine anyone being too upset with that monstrous figure.
The V6 itself still incorporates genuine F1 tech, such as an electrified turbocharger and the MGU-K and MGU-H units, which generate additional power from otherwise wasted energy sources such as exhaust gases. Speaking of power, the V6 alone produces 565bhp at 9,000rpm, which combines with Mercedes-AMG’s Championship-winning hybrid system to produce 1,048bhp in a road racing machine weighing 1,696kg.
As a result of the car’s holy-grail of a power plant, Mercedes-AMG One will accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds, 0-186mph in 15.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 219 mph. If the car’s owner wants to drive the F1-blooded machine in zero-emissions mode, it’ll travel around 11 miles on battery power alone - far enough to get around Monaco with ease. Just 275 units of the £2.5 million road car are being built, and it’ll compete against Gordon Murray’s Cosworth V12-powered T.50 and the glorious-sounding Aston Martin Valkyrie for the title of this decade’s greatest hypercar.
The Mercedes-AMG development team faced a series of setbacks and challenges to get the AMG-One hypercar into a roadworthy, production-ready form. The Formula 1 racing engine typically idles at around 5,000rpm and requires an entire workforce of engineers and skilled pit crew to be driveable in the racing series. Hence, getting this powerplant into a road-going vehicle capable of popping to the local grocery store, stopping at traffic lights, and delivering unmatchable performance on the race track, all the while meeting strict global emissions targets, has been an unbelievable challenge. Kudos to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this dream project a reality - we can’t wait to see it out on the roads.
