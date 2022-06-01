The Finished Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is Finally Here, With A Formula 1 Engine Like Hamilton’s

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Once upon a time, long, long ago, Mercedes-AMG teased the idea of building a road car around Lewis Hamilton’s Championship-winning 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 Formula 1 engine. The project, dubbed the Mercedes-AMG One, has been through a lengthy five-year development process to reach this stage. However, following a series of delays, setbacks, challenges and even a global pandemic in the mix, AMG’s finest engineers, likely tired, frustrated and fed-up with looking at this forsaken machine, have finally emerged from their Stuttgart offices with the final, production-ready version of the Mercedes-AMG One. Hallelujah. The 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid V6 derived from Lewis Hamilton’s F1 engine is the beating heart of the Mercedes-AMG One, albeit with some modifications to make it road legal. To preserve the long term life of this incredible power unit, the team at AMG Engine Works in Brixworth has limited the engine’s revs to 11,000rpm, though we can’t imagine anyone being too upset with that monstrous figure.