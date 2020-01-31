The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes
The fast V8 version of Dodge's three-row SUV remains much the same for 2020, but it's gained some fancy trim options
Dodge clearly doesn’t think a whole lot needs to be changed on its Durango SRT. We get why - what’s not to love about a three-row SUV with a 469bhp N/A V8 and a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds?
And what Dodge has added makes us want one even more. The main change for 2020 is - tapping into our childish side - big racing stripes. Hell to the yes.
The ‘Redline’ option features two satin black centre stripe with Redline Red ‘tracers’ running along the edges. The stripes are yours for $1295 and can be paired with 10 different exterior paint colours including Billet Silver, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, and the rather brilliantly named Destroyer Grey.
Also joining the options list is the Black package, which does what it says on the tin. It adds various badges in Midnight Grey, 20-inch Matte Vapor wheels, black tinted exhaust tips and gloss black mirror caps. The pack is $1495 and can be paired with the same 10 colours as Redline.
A Dodge Durango SRT with both the Black pack and the Redline Stripe will be showcased at the Chicago Auto Show next month. Dodge says dealer orders will open the month after.
3 comments