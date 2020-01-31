or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 3
News

The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes

The fast V8 version of Dodge's three-row SUV remains much the same for 2020, but it's gained some fancy trim options

Remind me later
Dodge - The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes - News

Dodge clearly doesn’t think a whole lot needs to be changed on its Durango SRT. We get why - what’s not to love about a three-row SUV with a 469bhp N/A V8 and a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds?

And what Dodge has added makes us want one even more. The main change for 2020 is - tapping into our childish side - big racing stripes. Hell to the yes.

Dodge - The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes - News

The ‘Redline’ option features two satin black centre stripe with Redline Red ‘tracers’ running along the edges. The stripes are yours for $1295 and can be paired with 10 different exterior paint colours including Billet Silver, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, and the rather brilliantly named Destroyer Grey.

Also joining the options list is the Black package, which does what it says on the tin. It adds various badges in Midnight Grey, 20-inch Matte Vapor wheels, black tinted exhaust tips and gloss black mirror caps. The pack is $1495 and can be paired with the same 10 colours as Redline.

Dodge - The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes - News

A Dodge Durango SRT with both the Black pack and the Redline Stripe will be showcased at the Chicago Auto Show next month. Dodge says dealer orders will open the month after.

More Dodge posts

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Alfa Romeo's New GTV And 8C Have Been Canned, Bigger Saloon Won't Happen Either News Seat Wants To Cut Your Commute With A 177Lb Ft Electric Scooter News There's Now A Copen GR Sport, And Sweet Lord It's Adorable News A70/A80 Toyota Supra Parts Are Going Back Into Production News The 332bhp Ford Mustang Mach-E’s Official Details Have Landed News Aston Martin Has Built A £95k, 1000bhp/Tonne Motorbike News The Porsche Panamera 10 Years Edition Is A Birthday Trim Exercise News The Vantablack-Coated BMW X6 Is A Road-Going Stealth Bomber

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or