The Dodge Durango SRT's Main Change For 2020 Is...Racing Stripes

Dodge clearly doesn’t think a whole lot needs to be changed on its Durango SRT. We get why - what’s not to love about a three-row SUV with a 469bhp N/A V8 and a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds?

And what Dodge has added makes us want one even more. The main change for 2020 is - tapping into our childish side - big racing stripes. Hell to the yes.