The Cupra Ateca Limited Edition Is Here With Up To 345bhp

As the first product to spearhead a newly separated brand, the Cupra Ateca wasn’t the most inspiring thing. You’d have hoped Cupra, (sort of) unshackled from Seat, might have come up with something suitably bananas, but instead, the world was treated to a mid-sized crossover with no more power than its much lighter Leon ST cousin. Hmm. Finally, though, the Cupra Ateca has been given some tweaks to make it stand out. It’s now available in Limited Edition trim, which brings with it various cosmetic enhancements (we’ll get back to those shortly), and if you’re in the UK, an optional, dealer-fitted Abt power pack.

Just like the Abt power pack on the Seat Leon ST Cupra R, it raises the output of the EA888 engine from 296bhp to 345bhp. There’s no mention of cost, but we suspect it’ll be £500, as it is for the Leon. Curiously, the uplift - which also bumps the torque figure to 325lb ft - doesn’t affect the official 0-62mph time, which remains 4.9 seconds. But don’t pay too much attention to that - the extra poke will make in-gear acceleration much punchier, and also, the top speed has risen from 152mph to 158mph.

Seat UK has confirmed that the Abt option is now also available on the standard Cupra Ateca, again, via UK dealers rather than the factory out in Spain. But you might prefer the Limited Edition still, since it’s packing all sorts of spangly extras including a unique set of 20-inch copper-finished alloy wheels, which give plenty of clearance for the standard-fit 18-inch Brembo brakes.