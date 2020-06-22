The Cupra Ateca Has Fresh Face And New Screens

Following on from an update for the standard Seat Ateca, the Cupra version has been given a facelift

The Cupra brand’s first-ever standalone model has a new face. Taking the lead from the Seat newly updated Ateca upon which it’s derived, the Cupra adds in a whole heap of honeycomb-based aggression. It gets the same LED front and rear light clusters as the standard facelifted Ateca, along with the same-shaped grille. But here, there’s a lot more in the way of intake real estate going on at the front, and - as with the pre-update car - a complete absence of Seat branding.

Instead, you get triangular Cupra logos at the front and the rear. While we’re round the back, it’s also worth pointing out that the snazzy italicized ‘Cupra’ found on the standard car is missing, replaced with the same block capital text as the older version. The row of five vents just below the boot lid has been retained from the outgoing version too, although below that, the bumper design isn’t quite the same. As before, there’s a quad-exit exhaust, fed by a 2.0-litre inline-four ‘EA888’ turbo engine. Power is unchanged - you’re looking at 296bhp, making for a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds. We’re hoping there’ll still be the Abt power pack option, which raises that to 345bhp - we’ve asked Seat UK if this will be retained. Although the Cupra Ateca will be no faster than before, it should feel a little better to drive, thanks to an updated power steering system said to improve feedback.