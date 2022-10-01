or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 8 hours ago
News

The Citroen Oli Suggests The Future Is Made Of Cardboard

Citroen has showcased the Oli, a rolling concept which is made of cardboard and suggests ‘less is more’

Remind me later
Citroen - The Citroen Oli Suggests The Future Is Made Of Cardboard - News

The Citroen Oli concept has made a big impression on the car world. Rather than being some high-tech two-tonne gadget-fest, Citroen says the Oli’s manifesto is ‘less is more’ with a focus on simplicity and lightness to achieve sustainability. The quirky French brand decided to make the car – which isn’t directly previewing a production model – out of unconventional materials. Most striking is the use of recycled corrugated cardboard sandwiched in a honeycomb shape between fibreglass panels to keep weight down and improve efficiency while still being strong enough.

The Oli is definitely… interesting to look at – we weren’t sure whether it was coming or going when we first saw it, but the most unconventional silhouettes in the brand’s history have gone on to become their most iconic. Take, for example, the Citroen 2CV, DS and even the latest Ami – these are cars that look unlike anything else on the roads to this day, and have made their places in automotive history.

Citroen - The Citroen Oli Suggests The Future Is Made Of Cardboard - News

For that reason, rather than using ‘dynamic lines’ in its design, Citroen decided to go against the grain and use vertical and horizontal lines for the Oli, giving it that flat windscreen and flat ‘pick-up bed’ – the French carmaker is proud to point out it’s done something ‘other vehicle makers wouldn’t dare to do’. Citroen says there’s also a practical reason for the vertical windscreen – it uses the least amount of material possible, given that a vertical windscreen has the shortest distance from top to bottom.

There are other novel ways the carmaker has worked to improve the Oli’s recyclability. The simple seats are made of a mesh that allows for more natural light throughout the car and are made of 80% less parts than a traditional seat.

Citroen - The Citroen Oli Suggests The Future Is Made Of Cardboard - News

Removable Bluetooth speakers are also in place instead of a built in sound system, which has us wondering why it’s never been done before. These weigh much less than a built-in setup and can be taken with you when you want to listen to music outside the car – simple, but genius!

The Oli’s 40kWh battery is capable of an impressive-for-the-size 248 miles between charges, thanks to its lightweight setup. Charging from 20% to 80% will take around 23 minutes. Its top speed is limited to 68mph in the name of efficiency, though, so don’t expect a thrilling drive – although having just cardboard and fibreglass between you and the outside might raise your adrenaline…

Citroen - The Citroen Oli Suggests The Future Is Made Of Cardboard - News

It sits on wheels that Citroen says are made of a blend of aluminium and steel, to keep weight down. Citroen has worked with Goodyear to develop a sustainable tyre, too, which is said to be good for 50,000 miles. It’s made of sunflower oils, rice husk, pine tree resins and natural rubber to replace the synthetic petroleum-based rubber compounds used in common tyres.

The Citroen Oli is also the first car to wear Citroen’s new logo. It harks back to Citroen’s original logo from 1919, and is another way the brand is looking back to look forward. As Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee points out, cars have become much heavier and complex over the years due to safety and legal requirements, but perhaps the answer is to look at simplifying cars for the future in a way that strikes a better balance between sustainability, safety and utility.

More Citroen posts

0 comments

Recommended News New Bluetooth Hack Means Millions Of Cars Could Be Vulnerable To Theft, Including Teslas And BMWs Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Our Skoda Kodiaq Is A Minibus, Part-Time Campervan And YouTube Enabler News It's Official: Audi Is Joining Formula 1 News New BMW M2 Leaks: It Sure Looks Mean, But Does It Look Good? News Nissan Is Killing Off Its Low-Cost Datsun Brand, Again News Doctor Performs Vasectomy Using Rivian R1T’s Battery Power News The New Ferrari Purosangue SUV Will Buck V8 Trend With A Naturally Aspirated V12 Engine News Chevrolet’s First-Ever NFT Sale Was A Total Disaster News Petrol And Diesel Retailers Aren’t Passing On Cheaper Fuel Prices

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or