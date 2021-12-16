The Citroen 'My Ami' Buggy Is The Cutest Way To Take On The Apocalypse

With a range of customisation options and a charismatic persona about it, we're hoping this Ami concept goes into production

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The pintsized Citroen My Ami is now ready for distribution in the UK as both a two-seater and as a commercial vehicle. But there’s one version customers won’t be getting - for now, at least. It’s this radical buggy version of the city crawler that mimics the Beetle beach buggies of old in the most adorable way possible. Citroen says that its concept is ‘’an unrestrained expression’’ that’s created to be ‘’both realistic and effective’’. Its designer, Samuel Pericles, also stated that the firm had ‘’looked for inspiration in the world of construction games for the fun and functional side’’ and ‘’industrial design for ergonomics and aesthetics”. So it’s a life-size Lego car, we guess?

Among the plethora of cosmetic enhancements are a stout set of off-road tyres, bull bars, a roof-mounted spare wheel, and metal grille covers to protect the circular headlights. Citroen has also ditched the doors and instead fitted the car with tubular protectors. These protectors also act as storage units that contain rainproof canvases for when the weather decides to get British. An extended ‘roof cap’ is also present to act as further protection from the Sun. You also can’t fail to notice the sizeable LED light bar atop the front of the roof, which is intended for foggy conditions and night-time driving, and offering ‘’a camp-fire atmosphere’’ when parked up after a hard day of adventuring.

While performance outputs are yet to be divulged, we do know a bit more about the tonnes of choices you can choose from to truly individualise your Ami Buggy. The colour options would include Speckled/Hammered Black, Anodized Khaki, and Citric Yellow, which then forms part of a two-tone exterior paint scheme. A pair of upgraded seat cushions are one of the main changes in the interior, with it being worth noting that the seats can also be removed if required for changing or washing. You also get the option of adding a variety of decals and vinyls along the structure of the car.