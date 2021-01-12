The C8 Chervolet Corvette Is Coming To Forza Horizon 4

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Despite coming out over two years ago, Forza Horizon 4‘s virtual garage continues to grow. Late last year Turn 10 added an Austin Seven (now FH4’s oldest car), Triumph TR7 Roadster, Koenigsegg Jesko, Hoonigan Bronco, Fiat X1/9 and an Alfa Romeo 155 Q4, but the developer isn’t done just yet. The latest addition is the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, which joins the game from 14 January. Already, we’re thinking of ways we might want to modify it - if you are too, make sure you stick your intentions in the comments section. Perhaps a twin-turbo conversion, or if available, some mad widebody conversion like the one Pandem showcased for the C8 not so long ago. Or perhaps you’d rather leave it as standard, since the C8 packs nearly 500bhp from its ‘LT5’ naturally-aspirated V8 as standard.

Along with witt the mid-engined Corvette, there’ll be another Chevrolet arriving in FH4 the same day: the 1990 Camaro IROC Z. This was the last model year for the special-edition Corvette, which was named after the International Race of Champions. The final one was fitted with a 5.7-litre V8 producing around 240bhp, but if you want more, there’ll no doubt be the option to switch that out for a modern LS engine. The third and final car included in the Series 31 update is Honda’s oh-so-cute S800, which will make for slow progress around Horizon’s UK-inspired map thanks to a modest 70bhp output. Again, though, there’ll be upgrade options - here’s hoping an S2000 engine swap is on the menu.