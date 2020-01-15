The Boxy 2021 Ford Bronco Four-Door Has Been Spied In Testing

Ford’s resurrection of the Bronco SUV is coming on apace, with new spy images seeming to show it in an advanced stage of build

Ford’s all-new 2021 Bronco, reborn after 24 years in the ‘discontinued’ section of Ford history books, has been spotted during cold-weather testing. The boxy off-roader is coming back to North American showrooms next year, so if it’s on track then the product beneath the heavy camouflage – and probably incomplete bodywork – has to be more or less in shape.

We know it’s coming as a two-door as well, faithful to the original (and surprisingly cute) Bronco of the 1966 model year. Both will share the upright, squared-off design evident on the test mule here, with upright A-pillars and a generally Defender-ish vibe. That feeling should disappear when the wraps eventually come off. There’s an interestingly thick roof visible in the test shots, suggesting either very deep camouflage to hide some kind of specific design feature, or perhaps that layer is loaded with testing equipment. That the new Bronco will have a semi-separate rear roof construction in a similar way to Bronco models past is perfectly likely.