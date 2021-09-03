The BMW Concept CE 02 Is A Motorbike For The Future With A Skateboard Foot Rest

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This is, believe it or not, our second post of the week related to skateboards. A few days ago we talked about the tiny and adorable Hyundai Casper, which is named after a skateboard trick, and now there’s this, the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02, which has an actual skateboard on it. Neatly, the concept features a small board (possibly a Penny) stowed just behind the front wheel, where it doubles as a foot rest.

BMW Motorrad says the CE 02 “is presenting a new interpretation of smart, urban single-track mobility,” and claims the machine is “neither a classic motorcycle nor a scooter”. To us, it looks like a pared-back, electric take on the mini bike genre populated by motorcycles like the Honda Grom and Monkey. At 15 inches in diameter, though, the BMW’s wheels are three inches bigger than the hoops found on those bikes. Propulsion comes from a pair of batteries of unspecified capacity which power a single 15bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheel via a belt. The top speed is 56mph, and the range on a single charge is up to 56 miles.

The unusual skateboard arrangement is made easier due to the lack of rear foot brake. With no clutch lever needed, the CE 02 can use a pair of brake levers like a bicycle for the front and rear discs. The battery packs live in the middle of the frame, and just above these, there’s a small luggage compartment. Small items can be strapped via some included elastic bands to the front part of the seats, and, of course, there’s the board stowage.