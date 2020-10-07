The BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe's Main Styling Problem Won't Be THAT Grille

Spy shots of the all-new 4-series Gran Coupe have emerged, and yes, it does have the coupe's front-end arrangement...

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s an argument that the controversial, big-grilled front end of the new ‘G22’ BMW 4-series is not the car’s biggest problem. That the real issue lies in the bulky, generic rear three-quarter not matching up with the, erm, bold kidney treatment. So will the ‘G26’ 4-series Gran Coupe solve that? Based on this new set of spy shots, perhaps not. If anything, the proportions might be even more askew - just look at how much metal there seems to be above the rear wheel arch. It’s quite plump back there, don’t you think?

It might be more convincing sans camouflage, of course, and it’ll certainly have the power to make you forget about the way it looks. The engine line-up should largely mirror that of the 4-series coupe, meaning there’ll be a range-topping M440i xDrive Gran Coupe with 372bhp. Hopefully, BMW will also produce an M440d derivative, as it has done for the two-door 4er. This 335bhp, 516lb ft inline-six diesel engine will be a good match for the more practical GC setting. Want to buy a BMW? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk A 181bhp 420i will likely serve as the entry-point of the range, with the 430i using a poker tune on the same engine to produce 255bhp. Sitting below the M440d will be a 430d powered by a 282bhp inline-six diesel, while the 420d switches to a more humble four-pot oil-burner developing 188bhp.

As with the last 4-series Gran Coupe, and unlike the 8-series Gran Coupe, we don’t think BMW has stretched the two-door 4er’s wheelbase to create this thing. It’s hard to tell if the hatchback-style opening of the outgoing car has been retained, or if it’ll use a more saloon-like boot arrangement as per the 8-series GC.