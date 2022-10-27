Barbie x Maserati Is The Automotive Collab You Weren't Expecting

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We live in peculiar times when it feels like almost anything can happen, but even so, there was a double-take when this one landed in our inbox. “Maserati and Barbie join forces for an unprecedented collaboration,” read a subject line. And no, this ‘Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo’ collaboration isn’t a one-off showpiece - it’s something you can actually buy. As you might imagine, the Barbie-infused Grecale is pink. Very pink. The colour “covers nearly every inch of the dreamy car,” Maserati notes, although it has added some acid-yellow accents in a nod to the company’s motorsport heritage.

Also on the outside are Barbie logos sealed into “an iridescent topcoat that reveals an incredible rainbow effect on a beautiful sunny day”. Lovely. Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find a black leather interior with pink contrast stitching and Barbie-branded headrests. As for why the Grecale was chosen for the treatment, Maserati says the SUV was “selected by Barbie to match her multi-faceted lifestyle ranging from a business meeting to a glamourous event”. Fair enough, but we’d like to think there’s space outside Barbie’s Dreamhouse for an MC20 to use at the weekends, too.